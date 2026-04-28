Two-vehicle collision on Eckner Street, drivers advised to avoid area: KHPD

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — Kitty Hawk police are responding to a two-vehicle collision on Eckner Street, according to a post made on social media.

In a photo posted to social media, a white SUV is seen flipped on its side off the road and a black truck with a crushed front is also seen sitting in the intersection.

Around 1:09 p.m., Kitty Hawk police say they responded to a crash on U.S. 158 and Eckner Street. Police say a 35-year-old woman driving the SUV ran a red light going south and hit a truck driven by a 62-year-old man.

The man was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The woman was charged with running a red light, according to police.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area.

News 3 is reaching out to police to gather more information about this incident, check back with us for updates.

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