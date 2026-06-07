Pigman's Bar-B-Que in Kill Devil Hills temporarily closes after fire

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — A popular Outer Banks restaurant is temporarily closed after a fire damaged the business Friday night.

Pigman's Bar-B-Que shared an update on social media Saturday, confirming the restaurant was impacted by a fire and will remain closed while owners assess the damage and begin recovery efforts.

"We are heartbroken to share that Pigman's Bar-B-Que was impacted by a fire last night," the restaurant wrote. "We are temporarily closed while we assess the damage and begin the recovery process. Most importantly, everyone is safe."

The fire drew a response from local fire crews Friday night at the restaurant along Croatan Highway in Kill Devil Hills. At the time, fire officials said the fire had been extinguished and remained under investigation.

In its social media post, the restaurant thanked first responders and the community for their support following the incident.

"To our Outer Banks community: Thank you! Your messages, calls, and love mean everything right now," the post said. "Kudos to all of the first responders who showed up and got the fire under control."

No injuries have been reported.

The restaurant said it hopes to reopen and serve customers again soon but did not provide a timeline for reopening.

The cause of the fire has not been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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