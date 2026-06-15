Corolla wild stallion 'Surfer' found dead from kick to the head

COROLLA, N.C. — A 15-year-old wild stallion named Surfer was found dead Sunday after suffering a fatal kick to the head from another horse, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said Monday.

The fund said the injuries were consistent with an "unfortunately well-placed kick" that was likely not from a fight with another stallion.

Surfer was connected via DNA to three other horses: Rabbit, Riptide, and another wild colt; his sire was a stallion named Tyreek.

"Surfer was beloved by staff, residents, and visitors alike. He was stunningly beautiful and charismatic, and carried himself with an air of confidence that always made him stand out," the fund said in a social post. "He was very wild and very driven, and today we are taking great comfort in the fact that he died of natural causes without ever having human hands laid on him."

While human interference is not suspected in Surfer's death, the fund reminds the public to be mindful of wild horses and be good stewards of the environment in which they live.

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