Video shows woman allegedly calling student the N-word on Currituck Co. school bus

WARNING: This article contains language that some may find offensive.

A shocking video taken on a Currituck County Schools bus Thursday afternoon shows an adult on the bus screaming expletives, including the N-word. The video was shared with us by a parent, who says her son filmed the video. She claims the racial slur was directed at another student.

In the video, shown below, a woman on the bus is heard in the video yelling: "Sit the f*ck down. Ain't none of you gonna do f*cking sh*t. Record it for your motherf*cking mama, I live over here. Send her. F*cking n*****."

Video shows adult allegedly calling student the N-word on Currituck Co. school bus

Currituck County Schools confirmed an incident occurred in which an adult used "profane and derogatory language" on one of the district's buses, prompting an investigating.

In a release, school leaders say an "unauthorized adult" got onto one of the school district's buses. The release didn't address the specific language the adult used, who it was directed towards or who the adult is. However, leaders condemned the behavior, calling it "unacceptable" and "prohibited by law" in the release.

The incident was reported to law enforcement and is under investigation. Leaders say they're reviewing transportation procedures to ensure appropriate safeguards are in place.

WTKR News 3 has reached out to law enforcement about the investigation. This article will be updated accordingly.