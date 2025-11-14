After shutdown strain, Portsmouth churches brace to feed more families

Mercy Chefs is partnering with churches across Portsmouth to offer free meals to people impacted by the government shutdown as part of their "Faith Feeds" initiative.

“It touches our hearts when we’re able to serve our community and serve people who are in need. Right now, there’s a lot of folks out there who are in need, and we just love serving and taking care of them," said Arthur Cullers, a church elder at West Park Church of Christ..

West Park typically hosts community dinners twice a month, every second and fourth Thursday, serving between 75 and 110 people.

During the shutdown, Cullers said the number of people seeking help grew as more residents lost paychecks and food support.

“Some folks that go to our church haven’t received a paycheck now for almost, I guess, just going on four weeks now, five weeks. So it’s been devastating. Our food bank, we increased the amount of food that we have been passing out, and our congregation jumped in, and we asked for help, and they bought so much stuff, so we were able to pass that out.”

For Tyewanda Barrett and her family, the meals and support provided critical relief. Her hours at the shipyard were cut, her food stamp benefits reduced, and her mother was furloughed.

“That’s a blessing from God, a gift from God that for certain organizations to open up to people, help people, especially the people that’s unfortunate, that can’t afford food,” Barrett said.

She said her family relied on local efforts to get by.

“We either go to the food pantries or the church organizations that’s giving out food. I came and I like what I see, and I’m feeling like I’m welcome, like family, and I want to come back again and bring my kids with me," Barrett said.

West Park Church also supports families through reading programs with local schools and an annual coat drive that lets children shop for winter gear.

“Most of the time we find out they’re buying gifts for their family, and that just touches your heart when you see that,” Cullers said.

Although the government has reopened, many remain concerned about the future, with funding set to expire on Jan. 30, 2026.

“There are some other things that we might possibly be able to do in the future if there’s another [shutdown], but this was kind of like our playbook now that we can use, add to it, what worked, what didn’t work,” Cullers said.

Barrett hopes another shutdown won’t happen. “I pray it don’t, but that’s what I feel like,” she said. “My mom said the same thing. She doesn’t want to go through that again.”

Churches across Portsmouth say they will continue to feed families and support neighbors in need throughout November and beyond.