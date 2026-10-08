Pedestrian killed in hit and run in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was killed in a hit and run in Portsmouth Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Francis Street and Victory Boulevard.

First responders transported the victim to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.



An investigation is underway.

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