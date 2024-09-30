Man charged with murder in connection to deadly shooting on Gilmerton Ave.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are asking the public for help locating a suspect in connection to a shooting last week that left a man dead.

Tony McKeithan, 65, is charged with the following, police say: first-degree murder, malicious shooting, discharge of a firearm in public, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting within 1,000 feet of a school zone and use of a firearm.

Portsmouth Police Department

McKeithan has been identified by police as a suspect in the death of 38-year-old Marvin Hatcher.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, around 10:20 a.m., police say they found Hatcher in the 300 block of Gilmerton Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, police say.

Watch related coverage: VB police looking for suspects who robbed woman at gunpoint in her car

VB Police looking for males who robbed woman at gunpoint in her car

According to police, McKeithan is also known as "Tiger" or "Tony the Tiger." He's considered armed and dangerous, police added.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 757–393–8536. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.