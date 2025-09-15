Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New 'High Street Fest' coming to Portsmouth in October

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A new event billed as an all-day community block party called High Street Fest is coming to Olde Towne Portsmouth next month.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 18 from noon to 5 p.m., is hosted by the city and the Portsmouth Partnership, according to a release.

The festival will close several blocks — from Effingham to Middle streets, and Court Street from Queen to King — and features live music, a farmer's market, dozens of vendors, street performers, and more, according to a release.

“High Street Fest is about bringing our community together to celebrate everything that makes Portsmouth unique, from our food and music to our businesses and people,” said Michelle Wren, executive director of the Portsmouth Partnership and High Street Fest organizer. “It’s really a day for everyone to come out and enjoy.”

The festival if part of the city's Main Street Initiative, which is a plan to highlight local businesses, artists, and culture to improve economic growth in Olde Towne, the release said.

More information at HighStFestival.com.

