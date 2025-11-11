Portsmouth café leads local effort to help Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A family-owned restaurant in Portsmouth is stepping up to help families in Jamaica rebuild after Hurricane Melissa devastated parts of the island in late October.

Inside MP Island Café in the city’s West Park neighborhood, boxes of supplies line the walls, filled with donations for hurricane survivors.

Ashley George said her father, who owns the café, launched the collection drive to help families still struggling in Jamaica.

“We’re actually collecting diapers, baby formula, canned meats, canned goods, and nonperishable items,” George said.

Her father grew up in Manchester, one of the regions hardest hit by the storm. George said he felt called to give back to his hometown and make sure families get the help they need.

“He wants to give back to his community and make sure that everyone is getting the things that they need and the help that they need,” she said.

Before Hurricane Melissa made landfall, WTKR spoke with Leroy Grant, owner of De’Flavour Caribbean Restaurant in Virginia Beach. He said he was worried about what the storm would do to the island.

“They are more worried about the flooding,” Grant said.

Now, restaurants like MP Island Café and others across Hampton Roads are joining forces to collect donations and raise awareness about the ongoing needs in Jamaica.

George said donations will continue to be collected until the community’s needs are met.

“People are in big need of these items, as well as just, you know, displaced and things of that nature. “So there is a constant need for donations of these items,” George said.

There are 5 drop-off locations for the hurricane relief effort:

1. MP Island Cafe, 5583 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth, VA 23701

2. MP Island Cafe, 923 Glenrock Rd, Norfolk, VA 23502

3. MP Island Cafe, 12914 Jefferson Ave, Newport News, VA 23608

4. Thee Soulfood Kitchen, 5957 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502

5. E. Palmer Supermarket, 201 E. Barkley Ave, Norfolk, VA 25323