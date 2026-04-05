Portsmouth Peace Week programs bring mentorship to children during spring break

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — More than 1,000 children across Portsmouth are expected to take part in dozens of programs during this year’s Peace Week, an annual spring break initiative aimed at keeping young people safe, engaged, and supported.

The citywide effort, now in its fifth year, brings together more than 30 activities hosted by community groups, churches, and local organizations. Leaders say the goal is simple: provide structure, mentorship, and opportunity during a time when many students are out of school.

Among the organizations leading the effort is Purpose Driven, which hosts one of the Peace Week camps. Executive Director Carlton Copeland said the program is designed to reach young people who may not otherwise have access to guidance or positive outlets.

“We don’t want our young men and girls to continue down negative paths,” Copeland said. “We want to be proactive and catch them before those things happen, and let them know we are a proud city in Portsmouth.”

Peace Week runs from April 4-12.

Peace Week programming includes mentorship sessions, recreational activities, educational enrichment, and community-building events. Organizers say the camps not only keep kids busy but also connect them with adults who can serve as long-term role models.

Partnerships between Portsmouth Parks and Recreation, local nonprofits, and community leaders support the initiative.

In previous years, city officials have highlighted Peace Week as part of a broader effort to reduce youth violence and provide safe spaces during school breaks.

Parents and community advocates say the impact goes beyond a single week. Many programs encourage ongoing mentorship and engagement long after spring break ends.

Click here to find the full schedule of Peace Week events through Portsmouth United.

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