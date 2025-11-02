Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityPortsmouth

Actions

Portsmouth Police investigating triple shooting that left one person dead

According to Portsmouth Police, one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting late Saturday night.
Portsmouth Police investigating triple shooting that left one person dead
Lights on police car
Posted

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting late Saturday night in Portsmouth, According to Portsmouth Police.

Around 11:22 pm, Saturday night, officers were called to the 4500 block of George Washington Highway after receiving reports of gunfire, the Portsmouth Police Department said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

One victim died at the scene, and the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators later learned that a third victim, who had left the scene before officers arrived, was also being treated at a hospital.

Police said the investigation remains active.

More stories from Portsmouth

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

True Crime 757 Podcast