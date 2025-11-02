Portsmouth Police investigating triple shooting that left one person dead

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting late Saturday night in Portsmouth, According to Portsmouth Police.

Around 11:22 pm, Saturday night, officers were called to the 4500 block of George Washington Highway after receiving reports of gunfire, the Portsmouth Police Department said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

One victim died at the scene, and the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators later learned that a third victim, who had left the scene before officers arrived, was also being treated at a hospital.

Police said the investigation remains active.