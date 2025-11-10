Portsmouth woman opens mini food pantry to help neighbors during government shutdown

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — In the middle of the West Haven Park neighborhood, one woman’s front yard is becoming a lifeline for people in need.

Angelica, a Portsmouth resident, has set up a mini food pantry outside her home on Kingman Avenue, offering free items for anyone struggling to make ends meet.

Inside a large blue bin, neighbors can find canned goods, rice, spaghetti, pasta, and peanut butter.

The idea is simple: take what you need, leave what you can.

WTKR's Portsmouth Neighborhood Reporter Kamilah Williams discovered the story after spotting a post on the “Everything Portsmouth” Facebook page.

Williams visited the pantry to see how one small act of kindness is making a big difference, especially during the ongoing government shutdown.

For those who want to help but don’t have canned goods to donate, Angelica has also shared her Venmo account so people can contribute funds to keep the pantry stocked.

The message to the community is simple: no one should go hungry, and everyone can help.