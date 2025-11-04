Suspect arrested after shooting leaves one dead, two others injured: PPD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A suspect has been arrested after a shooting Saturday night left one dead and two others injured, according to Portsmouth police.

19-year-old Korey Malik Robinson was arrested in connection with the shooting. He has been charged with first degree murder, shooting in commission or attempt of a felony, and willfully discharging firearms in public spaces, according to Portsmouth police.

Around 11:22 pm, Saturday night, officers were called to the 4500 block of George Washington Highway after receiving reports of gunfire, the Portsmouth Police Department said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

One victim, 39-year-old Vinol Gleen Ealey, died at the scene — the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Investigators later learned that a third victim, who had left the scene before officers arrived, was also being treated at a hospital, according to Portsmouth police.

Police said the investigation remains active.