Suspect wanted in connection with Duke St. homicide in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man on Thursday morning on Duke Street.

Thomas Lee Little Sr., 33, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Timothy Scott Jenkins Thursday, police said. Little is also charged with use of a firearm by a felon, and shooting in the commission of a felony.

The shooting occurred at roughly 10 a.m. Thursday. It took place outside a neighborhood mini mart just off of Elm Avenue on Duke Street in Portsmouth.

Bystander Tamika Hardy told News 3 she heard multiple gunshots.

"Yeah, it was about five or six of them. I was coming off the bus. It could have been me. I was close by," Hardy said.

She'd been walking through the area to get to work and she wasn't the only person outside, as folks frequent the area store.

"We were all calling 911," said Hardy. "I [was] really scared."

According to our homicide tracker, the individual is the fourth person killed in a shooting in Portsmouth this month and the 42nd person killed in Hampton Roads this year.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with details is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

