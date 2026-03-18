Thousands of Medicaid patients lose access as Portsmouth clinic pauses care

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — More than 4,400 Medicaid patients in Portsmouth are being forced to seek new healthcare providers after Fishing Point Healthcare Clinic suspended services, citing a breakdown in Medicaid payments.

The abrupt halt has left vulnerable patients, including stroke survivor Marc Gibson, scrambling to maintain critical care.

Gibson, 51, began treatment at Fishing Point in October 2025 after suffering a stroke that left him struggling to speak. During a routine physical therapy session, clinic staff recognized signs of a heart attack, a moment Gibson said likely saved his life.

“If I had just gone home, I probably would have died,” Gibson said.

Now, he and thousands of others must transition their care elsewhere by April 15, including primary care, dental services, pharmacy access, and physical therapy.

Fishing Point Healthcare CEO Lance Johnson said the clinic’s decision stems from unresolved Medicaid billing issues with the state.

“We are trying to work out a billing issue that we are having with the state of Virginia when it comes to Medicaid,” Johnson said.

According to Johnson, Medicaid stopped reimbursing the clinic for services provided under a federal 638 contract, an agreement that allows tribal organizations to manage healthcare programs, and no payments have been processed since April of last year.

The financial strain has also stalled expansion plans. A second Fishing Point clinic that was expected to open in Norfolk last May never materialized due to the same funding issues.

Johnson emphasized that the closure is temporary.

“Once that funding source comes through, then we will be able to reopen the doors and be able to see patients,” he said.

The situation highlights broader concerns about Medicaid access and administrative delays.

Reporting from WTKR News 3 has previously noted ongoing challenges within the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services, including provider payment delays and administrative backlogs that can disrupt care for low-income residents.

Neither the agency nor state delegates contacted for comment responded before publication.

For patients like Gibson, the uncertainty is deeply personal. He has reached out to lawmakers and hopes that sharing his story will bring attention and solutions to those affected.

“I made an effort,” he said. “And I appreciate you.”

WTKR reached out to Senator Mark Warner, and his team sent back the following statement:

"Senator Warner and his team are continuing to track this matter and hope that it is resolved as soon as possible. Ensuring the health of all Virginians — including those on Medicaid — is the senator’s top priority."

As the deadline approaches, thousands across Hampton Roads must now navigate an already strained healthcare system in search of new providers with no clear timeline for when, or if, services at Fishing Point will resume.