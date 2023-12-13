Watch Now
1st Publix store on the Southside officially opens in Suffolk

Posted at 7:37 AM, Dec 13, 2023
SUFFOLK, Va. — The first Publix store on the Southside is officially open for business.

The grocery store held its grand opening on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 7 a.m.

The new Publix is located on Godwin Boulevard at Planters Station, near King's Fork High School. It’s open every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In March of 2022, Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman expressed his excitement about the grocer coming to the city.

“I’m very excited that Publix has made the decision to come to central Suffolk, it’s indicative of anticipating central growth and development," Duman said. "It's huge for us."

