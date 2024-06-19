Watch Now
2nd suspect in deadly Suffolk shooting arrested, charged

Posted at 10:26 AM, Jun 19, 2024

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in May, according to Suffolk police.

Khalil McGlone, a 27-year-old man from Suffolk, is facing two felony charges, police say: attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened the night of May 9 in the 1300 block of Blythewood Lane.

When officers arrived, they say they found Darrell Knight Jr., a 26-year-old from Suffolk, who had been shot multiple times. Knight Jr. did not survive, police say.

A couple of weeks after the shooting, police identified McGlone and another Suffolk man—24-year-old Amir Rassein Knight—as suspects. Knight turned himself in on June 4, police say.

Police haven't shared what led to the violence. We'll update this article once we learn more.

