Suffolk police find man who had been shot walking along the road

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man injured on Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. in the 6000 block of Green Ash Court, police say. There, officers say they found an injured man walking along the road.

Police say the man had two gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive, police say.

The injured man is a 42-year-old from Suffolk, police say.

Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk police at 1-888-562-5887, Option 5 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

