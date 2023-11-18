Watch Now
Suffolk Public Library
Suffolk's Morgan Memorial Library has WHRO Library Corner for young readers
Posted at 8:51 AM, Nov 18, 2023
SUFFOLK, Va. — The Morgan Memorial Library in Suffolk has a WHRO Library Corner.

The children's area at the library at 443 West Washington St. is now stocked with books for a variety of age levels and resource information for parents and caregivers about child educational development through the PBS Kids program and applications.

The Suffolk Public Library says that all items from the WHRO Library Corner are free for visitors to take.

"The WHRO Library corner is a fantastic opportunity for young readers to discover new books, practice their reading skills, and grow their love for reading, as well as making helpful resources more accessible to their guardians," said the Suffolk Public Library in a media release.

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to leave feedback about the library corner to help the program better serve the community by scanning the QR code survey on the display, according to the Suffolk Public Library. By completing the survey, visitors will be entered into a monthly drawing to win a PBS kids "swag bag."

