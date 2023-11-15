Watch Now
News

Actions

Suffolk Public Library expands after school snack program

SPL Snack Program.jpg
Jennifer Moore, Communications Director for Suffolk
Suffolk Public Library receives donations from The Giveback Foundation for its Afternoon Snack program
SPL Snack Program.jpg
Posted at 4:05 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 16:05:33-05

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Public Library says it is expanding its Afternoon Snacks program with the help of The Giveback Foundation, a donor-advised fund.

More free afternoon snacks will be made available to school age children at Morgan Memorial Library on West Washington Street, thanks to donations provided by The Giveback Foundation.

Parade 3 - 12-11-21.jpg

News

Winter Wonderland Holiday Parade to returns to Suffolk Dec. 9

Brianna Lanham
3:39 PM, Nov 15, 2023

Children who come to the library after school can receive one free snack.

The program began in January 2023 and has already provided over 1,300 snacks to children, according to a press release.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV