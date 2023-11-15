Suffolk Public Library expands after school snack program

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Public Library says it is expanding its Afternoon Snacks program with the help of The Giveback Foundation, a donor-advised fund.

More free afternoon snacks will be made available to school age children at Morgan Memorial Library on West Washington Street, thanks to donations provided by The Giveback Foundation.

Children who come to the library after school can receive one free snack.

The program began in January 2023 and has already provided over 1,300 snacks to children, according to a press release.