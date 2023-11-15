Watch Now
Winter Wonderland Holiday Parade to returns to Suffolk Dec. 9

Parade 3 - 12-11-21.jpg
Suffolk Holiday Parade
Parade 3 - 12-11-21.jpg
Posted at 3:39 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 15:39:23-05

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Winter Wonderland Suffolk Holiday Parade is making its return this year.

The parade takes place in downtown Suffolk on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. Floats, equestrian units, marching bands and festive vehicles will be showcased.

The parade will make its way down West Washington Street and turn up North Main Street. The route will end at Finney Avenue.

Parade route streets will close at 5 p.m. for parade set-up, and streets in the Lakeside community will host parade line-up beginning at 3 p.m.

These routes will be closed to through traffic.

Holiday Parade Road Closures.png
Winter Wonderland Suffolk Holiday Parade 2023 route

All affected road closures are expected to reopen by 9 p.m.

Free parking for the event is available in all city public parking lots, including the Godwin Courthouse, Commerce Street, and Market Street lots.

Holiday Parade Parking Graphic.png
Winter Wonderland Suffolk Holiday Parade 2023 parking

The Grandstand will be in front of the old SunTrust Building in the 100 block of North Main Street.

For more information about this event. contact Suffolk Parks & Recreation at 757-514-7250.

