Winter Wonderland Holiday Parade to returns to Suffolk Dec. 9

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Winter Wonderland Suffolk Holiday Parade is making its return this year.

The parade takes place in downtown Suffolk on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. Floats, equestrian units, marching bands and festive vehicles will be showcased.

The parade will make its way down West Washington Street and turn up North Main Street. The route will end at Finney Avenue.

Parade route streets will close at 5 p.m. for parade set-up, and streets in the Lakeside community will host parade line-up beginning at 3 p.m.

These routes will be closed to through traffic.

All affected road closures are expected to reopen by 9 p.m.

Free parking for the event is available in all city public parking lots, including the Godwin Courthouse, Commerce Street, and Market Street lots.

The Grandstand will be in front of the old SunTrust Building in the 100 block of North Main Street.

For more information about this event. contact Suffolk Parks & Recreation at 757-514-7250.

