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22-year-old man arrested in connection with deadly shooting: VBPD

Top Stories: Tuesday, June 23
Virginia Beach Police FILE
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VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on Florentine Way, according to Virginia Beach police.

22-year-old Steven Trotman was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the June 10 shooting.

Officers responded to the 5100 block of Florentine Way after receiving a call at 6:30 p.m. and found a woman who had been shot.

20-year-old Jayda Edwards died at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

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