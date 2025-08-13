Beach Cinema Alehouse to close by the end of August

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Beach Cinema Alehouse announced that it will close after eight years of business in Virginia Beach.

The movie theater's last day of business will be Aug. 31.

Challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdowns were cited as the reason for the theater's closure. The team wrote that "it is no longer economically feasible for us to continue operating."

"We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Virginia Beach community for your loyalty and support over the years. We hope you’ll join us for these final weeks as we celebrate the joy of cinema and say goodbye to a place we’ve all called home," the movie theater's team wrote.

Watch previous coverage: Church pulls request for permit at Beach Cinema Alehouse location

In March, News 3 reported that Ascent Church was looking into taking over the Beach Cinema Alehouse's lease. However, the church's interest in Beach Cinema Ale House's location was met with some opposition online, with some residents saying they didn't want to see the theater go.

The church would later pull their request for a religious-use permit in May.

The future of the movie theater's site is uncertain, with no significant developments planned for the location.