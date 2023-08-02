Cause of T-Shirt Factory fire in VB remains undetermined: Investigators

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Investigators are still unable to determine how a three-alarm fire started last month at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront which destroyed three businesses.

It took 75 firefighters to put out the blaze on July 11 at 27th and Atlantic. Three businesses were impacted including The T-Shirt Factory, The Maple Tree Pancake House and King of the Sea Restaurant.

While investigators said they are unable to determine the cause, they believe it started a the rooftop, including the void space just under the roof itself," according to an investigation report. They also believe it was accidental.

The report said there were people inside The T-Shirt Factory and King of the Sea at the time of the fire.

"Both reported smoke inside their businesses, but no fire was observed, according to the investigation notes. "Smoke was coming from the ceiling, not the HVAC ducts. While calling 911 King of the Sea reported only smoke and then started to see fire by the walk-in freezer in the rear area of the building."

The information in the report said T-Shirt Factory and King of the Sea employees did not report any other conditions that would indicate a fire started in their respective businesses. In addition, an observation revealed no indication that the fire started in the kitchen at The Maple Tree Pancake House.

"The fusible links were still intact in the cook line and the grease filters were removed," the report said. "That also explains why smoke can be observed coming from the cookline ventilation fan units in photos from citizens because the unit was charged with smoke."

Investigators said the building's roof was being repaired that day at a small condensing unit on the rooftop. The repairs included "removing the membrane and repairing some rotted wood members, no heated tar was put on the roof that day per the company that performed work."

The repair was located at a small condensing unit on the rooftop that was piped to a refrigerator or freezer that belonged to King of the Sea," the report said. "The unit had to be moved in order to perform the repair. The unit was moved and the condensing line was disconnected and reconnected. The pipe was copper and needed to be soldered in order to recharge the unit after the relocation."

One firefighter had to the hospital with a minor foot injury, investigators said.

Fire officials said private fire investigators would be needed to actually determine a cause.