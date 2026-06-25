Child severely injured in car crash: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A child is hospitalized with severe injuries after a car crash on South Military Highway, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Around 6:27 p..m. on Wednesday night, Virginia Beach police arrived at the 700 block of S. Military Highway on the report of an accident involving a pedestrian. Police say they found a child with severe injuries and they were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.