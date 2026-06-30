Community members, alumni gather to protest VWU's impending name change

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A protest against Virginia Wesleyan University's name change formed the day before it goes into effect.

Starting July 1, the university will be renamed to Batten University in honor of the contributions of Jane Batten and her family.

This renaming proposal was unanimously approved by the university's board of trustees back in August 2025.

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The protest saw community members, alumni and even former teachers of the university, gathering to memorialize VWU. One person who spoke to News 3 said the event was intended to function like a funeral for the soon-to-be former name.

"There doesn't feel like there's ever going to be a memorialization of Virginia Wesleyan in some capacity. Whether having a Virginia Wesleyan college on campus, whether — even the athletic hall of fame, they're changing that name and they're not really recognizing that Virginia Wesleyan existed," said Devin Cowhey, a VWU alumni.

Much of the frustration about the name change stems from what organizers describe as a lack of meaningful engagement with the university's alumni. They claim that the administration did not seek input from the majority of alumni prior to the decision. As a result, some feel excluded from a change they believe will permanently alter the university's identity and traditions.

Watch related coverage: Virginia Wesleyan, despite protests, says Batten name change 'is final'

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The signs around VWU already bear the Batten name. The renaming will coincide with the opening of the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art and the university's integration — pending accreditation approval — with the Sentara College of Health Sciences.

The honors college, student center, school of public policy, and a variety of programs at VWU already bear the Batten name.

The following statement was provided to News 3 on Tuesday on behalf of VWU:

"Our new name, Batten University, is not about leaving our past behind. It is about building on decades of academic excellence while positioning the university for an even stronger future."

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