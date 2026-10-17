Federal judge hears arguments in Virginia Beach National Golf Course lawsuit, issues no ruling

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A federal judge heard more than four hours of arguments Friday in the ongoing legal battle over the future of Virginia Beach National Golf Course, but left the courthouse without issuing a decision on several key matters in the case.

The lawsuit centers on the City of Virginia Beach’s proposed sale of the nearly 350-acre golf course property to Dragas Companies for redevelopment.

Opponents of the sale have raised concerns for months about potential environmental impacts, federal protections associated with the property and the public process surrounding the proposed transaction.

The case began in July when the SFF Conservation Initiative filed a federal lawsuit seeking to stop the sale from moving forward. Since then, the plaintiffs have expanded their legal challenge, alleging more than 20 federal violations involving the city, the Virginia Beach Development Authority and Dragas.

During Friday’s hearing in U.S. District Court, defense attorneys argued many of those claims should be dismissed. They contended that allegations involving bald eagles and several claimed violations of the Clean Water Act cannot be pursued by private citizens and instead must be brought by the federal government.

U.S. District Judge Rebecca Smith also addressed delays in the litigation, saying procedural issues involving the plaintiffs’ filings, rather than the court, have contributed to the pace of the case.

Despite the lengthy hearing, Smith did not rule on the defense’s motion to dismiss. She also did not decide whether to allow the plaintiffs’ amended complaint, which would add another plaintiff and several additional claims.

With no ruling issued Friday, both sides left court without a resolution, and neither party agreed to speak on camera after the hearing.

Defense attorneys said they now expect a written order from the court, though there is no indication when that decision will be released.

Until then, the lawsuit remains unresolved, leaving the future of Virginia Beach National Golf Course and the proposed sale in legal limbo.

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