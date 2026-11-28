VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The effects of a powerful coastal storm are stretching into the weekend across Hampton Roads, where damage and power outages have forced organizers to cancel, postpone or move several planned events.

Among them is CosPlay Games in Virginia Beach.

The family-focused event was scheduled for Saturday at the Virginia Beach Sports Center. The CosPlay Games website describes the event as a community celebration featuring cosplay competitions, live panels, games, prizes and other activities.

Organizers have now moved the event to Dec. 26 because of the storm.

“DUE TO THE STORM ITS NOT GOING TO BE THIS WEEKEND,” organizer Bruce Jenkins said.

Jenkins said organizers did not want families traveling in potentially dangerous conditions.

“WE DONT WANT TO PUT ANYONE IN THAT TYPE OF ENVIRONMENT, THE GOVERNOR JUST DECLARED THE STATE OF EMERGENCY, WHICH IS ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC TO STOP PEOPLE FROM HAVING TO TRAVEL WITH THIS THING.”

The disruption isn't limited to Virginia Beach. Suffolk's Festival of Lights was canceled for the weekend, while Old Dominion University's football tailgate was moved indoors as Hampton Roads dealt with the storm's aftermath.

For Tiffany Jenkins, postponing CosPlay Games was about protecting the families the event was created to bring together.

“It was so vital to us to protect the community make sure that you know no one‘s taking any unnecessary risk but this is an event that is supposed to be bringing families together.”

The decision was not easy for organizers, who said they had already invested months of work and money into preparing for the event.

“Will you put a lot of work we’ve been really working on this for a few months and now we put a lot of money up and so we really wanted to be able to have the event but at the same time if we’re gonna be able to do something for the community have to make sure it’s absolutely safe,” Bruce Jenkins said.

CosPlay Games is now scheduled for Dec. 26, and organizers say Virginia Beach Public Schools students will be able to attend for free.

The changes are another sign of the storm's lingering impact across the 757, as communities recover from damage and power outages and weekend plans are adjusted in the interest of safety.

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