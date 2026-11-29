VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than two years after Rolin Hill died following an encounter with deputies at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center, the first trial connected to his death is expected to begin Tuesday.

Former Virginia Beach sheriff's deputy Eric Baptiste is charged with second-degree murder and five counts of assault and battery in connection with Hill's death. The charges are allegations, and Baptiste is awaiting trial. [wtkr.com]

Jury selection is expected to begin Tuesday. The trial is expected to last approximately three weeks. [wtkr.com]

What happened to Rolin Hill

The case dates back to June 4, 2024, when Virginia Beach police arrested Hill at a 7-Eleven off Brigands Way.

An arrest warrant obtained by News 3 said Hill was accused of trespassing, refused requests to leave the store and became disorderly before his arrest. He was then taken to the Virginia Beach Correctional Center. [wtkr.com]

Deputies described Hill as "uncooperative and combative" before restraining him. Previously released video shows Hill being struck in the face and neck area. [wtkr.com], [wtkr.com]

Court documents showed Hill suffered a medical emergency shortly after arriving in the jail's booking area. He was transported to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and died June 10, 2024. [wtkr.com]

The Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Hill died from positional and mechanical asphyxia resulting from restraint with neck and torso compression. His manner of death was ruled a homicide. [wtkr.com]

Three former deputies charged

Baptiste is one of three former Virginia Beach sheriff's deputies charged with second-degree murder in connection with Hill's death.

Former deputies Michael Kidd and Kevin Wilson also face second-degree murder charges. Kidd faces two additional counts of assault and battery. The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office terminated five deputies who were involved in the incident. [wtkr.com]

Baptiste's case has faced multiple delays before reaching trial. [wtkr.com]

At a hearing ahead of the trial, a judge ruled that law enforcement officers attending the proceedings cannot wear their uniforms in the courtroom unless they are witnesses in the case.

The ruling is similar to a previous decision barring people from wearing buttons or shirts showing support for Hill inside the courtroom. The judge also ruled that Baptiste's prior behavioral record while serving as a sheriff's deputy cannot be introduced as evidence at trial. [wtkr.com]

Family prepares for trial

As the criminal cases have moved forward, Hill's family has continued pushing to keep his name and story in the public eye.

The weekend before Baptiste's scheduled trial, family members, friends and supporters marched more than two miles through Virginia Beach. The march began at the 7-Eleven where Hill was arrested and ended at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center. [wtkr.com]

"It's very important, a lot of people still don't know in this area exactly what happened with my brother Rolin Hill," his sister, Korey Hill, said during the march. [wtkr.com]

For the family, the march was also an opportunity to remind people about the person they knew beyond the criminal case.

"We want them to know who he was as actual person," Korey Hill said. "He is very empathetic like I'll continue to say he'll give someone the shirt off his back. He loved others. He loved being kind and he just wanted that in return." [wtkr.com]

With the trial now approaching, Chane Hill, another of Hill's sisters, said the family hopes the proceedings can provide answers after more than two years.

"I never thought we would get to this point, and it's just crazy that we're finally here," she said. "We're hopefully going to get some closure." [wtkr.com]

Jury selection in Baptiste's trial is expected to begin Tuesday in Virginia Beach

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