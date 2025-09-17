Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First Colonial High School student charged, accused of having knife on campus

Top Stories: Wednesday, September 17
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A First Colonial High School student is charged and accused of having a knife at school on Tuesday, Virginia Beach police shared with News 3 the following day.

Around 8:15 a.m., school resource officers (SROs) were told the student had a knife on campus, according to police. The SROs found the student in the main office and took him into custody.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to juvenile intake for further processing "due to the seriousness of the offense," police say. He's facing a weapon on school property charge.

Police say there was no direct threat made toward students or staff.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

