Man killed in shooting on Pine Cone Circle in Virginia Beach, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was shot and killed Saturday morning at the Sparrows Point Townhomes and Apartments in Virginia Beach, and police said suspects were taken into custody.

Virginia Beach Emergency Communications and Citizen Services received a call at about 7:01 a.m. reporting a person suffering from a gunshot wound at the apartment complex on Pine Cone Circle near Lynnhaven Parkway, police said.

Officers and first responders arrived and found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and that additional information will be released when available.