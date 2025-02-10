﻿Former VBPD officer will serve 11 years for committing sex crimes against a child

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A former Virginia Beach police officer who pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sex crimes against a child was sentenced Monday.

Kyle LaLonde, 32, was sentenced to 60 years in prison with 49 years suspended, leaving 11 years to serve. A judge ruled he must be on good behavior for 30 years, he may not have any communication with minors, he may not reside with or be in close proximity to minors, and he must register with the Sex Offenses and Crimes Against Minors Registry. He will be on supervised probation for five years when he's released and complete any recommended sex offender treatment.

Back in September, Kyle LaLonde pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including possession of child pornography and sexual abuse of an animal.

Prosecutors say LaLonde committed these crimes on or around September of 2023 through March of 2024 in Virginia Beach. LaLonde was an officer with the Virginia Beach Police Department during this time, prosecutors added.

Watch previous coverage: Former VBPD officer pleads guilty to committing sex crimes against child

Former VBPD officer pleads guilty to committing sex crimes against child

On Monday, LaLonde's attorney asked the judge to pay attention to the support he had in the courtroom, referencing LaLonde's loved ones in attendance at the hearing. He also highlighted the character witness letters written in support of LaLonde.

However, prosecutors argued that the charges LaLonde pleaded guilty to were troubling. They claim LaLonde was having discussions with an undercover FBI agent posing as a 12-year-old girl on the messaging app KIK. He sent sexually explicit messages and pornography to the undercover agent and asked for sexual acts, prosecutors added.

At his sentencing, LaLonde said he accepts responsibility for his actions and apologized. He asked for mercy so he could make it back to his family one day.

Watch previous coverage: Court documents shed light on VB police officer charged with child sex crimes

Virginia Beach Police Officer charged with child sex crimes

At the time of his arrest in March 2024, LaLonde had been a VBPD officer for three years, court documents show. LaLonde was also a lieutenant with the U.S. Army Reserve when he was arrested.

When LaLonde was arrested, VBPD told us he was still employed by the police department but he was "relieved of his police powers." He ultimately resigned from VBPD, effective on August 22.