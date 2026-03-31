Frozen foods can be healthier and cheaper than fresh groceries, expert says

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — When grocery shopping, balancing health, and a budget can be challenging. The secret to achieving your health and financial goals might be hiding in the freezer aisle.

Shaye Arluk, a registered dietitian and nutritionist at Sentara Health, invited me into her kitchen to discuss the benefits of fresh versus frozen foods.

"People always ask me, ‘is frozen food healthy?’ And my answer is, ‘not only is it healthy, sometimes it's healthier than fresh food for multiple reasons,’" Arluk said.

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Frozen produce is picked when it is most ripe and flavorful, then flash-frozen in bulk. This process locks in nutrients that fresh foods can lose over time due to transport, heat and light. Because food can be frozen and stored for extended periods, it also cuts down on food waste.

"If we look at current statistics, we waste about 40% of our grocery store dollars in throwing away food and food spoilage. The freezer is a great place to save food dollars, especially in the long run, and continue to eat healthy," Arluk said.

With the rise of chronic diseases, and as a cancer survivor herself, Arluk said getting enough fruits and vegetables is critical. She said research shows the average American only eats about three servings of fruits and vegetables a day, when it should be closer to seven to 10. The freezer makes reaching that goal more possible and affordable.

"Frozen berries are actually cheaper than fresh berries, and a couple of studies have shown they contain more vitamin C, so it's actually cheaper to buy frozen — and they last so much longer," Arluk said.

Meat varies in price weekly and often has good sales. If buying frozen breaded meat options or meals with vegetables baked in, Arluk advises reading the label.

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"That broccoli is no longer just broccoli — there's a cream sauce or a butter sauce, or there's salt being added. Whether you are shopping fresh or frozen, you're looking for that one ingredient," Arluk said.

Protein does not have to be pricey. Shoppers can consider canned beans or lentils.

Arluk put together a grocery list to help people shop on a budget.

She said, "What I think is most important is that we have in our cart a protein, a carbohydrate that is fiber-dense — so we're thinking whole grains, things like that — and that we have fruits and vegetables," Arluk said.



Eggs (if on sale)

Oats

Bananas

Frozen berries

Frozen vegetables

Sweet potatoes

Brown rice

Dried lentils

Canned salmon or tuna (packed in water)

Frozen edamame

Greek yogurt

Rotisserie chicken

Peanut butter

Salsa

Garlic

“If you keep these staples in the house, you can build simple, healthy meals without spending a fortune.”