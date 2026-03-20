High turnout election could impact Virginia Beach school schedule

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A special election next month could affect how students attend school, as officials weigh safety concerns tied to increased voter turnout at local polling places.

During last week’s school board meeting, leaders were briefed on security measures in place for both the recent 98th District special election and the upcoming congressional redistricting election in April.

John Hood

“When you go to that many schools without additional security support, risks go up,” a school official said during the meeting.

School board member Melinda Rogers said 58 school buildings across the division are used as polling precincts during elections.

Because the 98th District race involved only voters in the southern portion of the city, it caused minimal disruption to a typical school day. However, with higher turnout expected for the next election, school leaders are planning ahead.

John Hood

“Having the voting population come into our schools during arrival and dismissal throughout the day is logistically challenging,” Thomas Shattuck, with the office of security & emergency management, said.

The discussion ended with the school board expected to vote Tuesday on a proposal to make April 21 a synchronous learning day for students.

However, an email obtained by News 3 from the Virginia superintendent of public instruction’s office states that school divisions may not use an unscheduled remote learning day for a planned closure such as April 21.

Instead, divisions must either absorb the missed day or adjust the academic calendar while still meeting the state’s 180-day requirement.

John Hood

Some parents say their main concern is student safety.

“With the potential for a big turnout, it could pose some security issues,” PJ Crisostomo, said. “As a parent, I would hope they keep those things in mind.”

The school board is expected to make a final decision at its next meeting Tuesday.

The upcoming election was established after the start of the school year.