'I feel very fortunate:' Homeowners continue to clean up from VB EF-3 tornado

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - It's been two weeks since the cleanup began in the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach following an EF-3 tornado on April 30.

News RELATED: Neighbors work to rebuild after Virginia Beach EF-3 tornado Erika Craven

Virginia Sutton lives on Duke of York Quay. She had a 120-foot pine tree crash into her home, destroying two bedrooms, two bathrooms and two cars. Her house is condemned.

“I don’t think we deserved this- but God knows what He’s doing and it makes you more thankful every day to be here,” said Sutton.

VB officials estimate EF-3 tornado caused $16M in damage to Great Neck homes

Down the street on Queen Elms Lane, Larry Torrence is also patching up his house, though his damage is less severe. On his property, 22 trees came down, he had to replace two windows and he has some roof damage.

“The shock has worn off from the initial tornado here, and compared to a lot of people in the neighborhood who have lost their homes, I feel very fortunate," Torrence said.

Everywhere in the Great Neck area, you can see evidence of the destruction. Sutton tells News 3 the neighborhood is trying to return to normal.

“I never expected something like that to happen in Virginia Beach, it will change your whole world and thinking. I’m just now coming out of the fog," said Sutton.