Juneteenth at the Beach features young entrepreneurs, encourages more business

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — Among Juneteenth celebrations this weekend, one conversation was hoping to inspire young people to make better choices in life. It was called the 'Change the Game Youth forum.'

One of those inspiring messages came from 16-year-old entrepreneurs Amir Seay and Amari Hoggard.

Seay says his passion for design started young.

"As I started getting older I started liking clothes more and I've always liked to design I've always been very creative so I decided to start my own," explained Seay.

Seay has a clothing brand called 'Fallen Stars'.

Hoggard has a math tutoring business where he helps students in grades 6 to 12.

"I was looking for a business idea and ways to have an impact on my community beyond school and be involved in volunteer do something different and I thought tutoring would be good because I already help a lot of my friends with math over the school year and I thought it's a great opportunity to give back to more people," explained Hoggard.

These are some of the inspirational stories showing kids they can make a positive choice.

Lex Gordon works with a non-profit helping kids stray away from a life of crime and violence with mentorship.

"There are a lot of people who have a lot of excuses like I don't have this; I don't have that. You'd be surprised how many resources are out here that can help you do what you want to do," said Gordon.

This forum served as one resource to inspire the next generation. For more info about Juneteenth celebrations from the L.A.M.B.S Foundation, click the link, here.