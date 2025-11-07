'Mission: Im-POP-able' by Cinema Cafe aims to raise funds for disabled veterans

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Every large popcorn sold at Cinema Cafe — from Nov. 7 to 11 — will benefit local chapters of Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

The "Mission: Im-POP-able" promotion is available at Cinema Cafe's Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, and Chester locations. With each large popcorn purchase, $2 will be donated to DAV.

On Tuesday, Veterans Day, veterans are also invited to watch a free movie at the Cinema Cafe locations listed above. To take advantage of this offer, veterans must show valid proof of service at the ticket desk.

“At Cinema Cafe, we’ve always represented ‘More Than A Movie’. We’re neighbors, family and friends who care deeply about our communities. For nearly forty years, we’ve believed in using our screens to bring people together. This Veterans Day, we’re honored to do it in support of local heroes,” said Caitlin Walker, Marketing Director for Cinema Cafe