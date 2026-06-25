No charges filed after Strawbridge shopping center car barricade situation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — No charges have been filed after a person barricaded themselves in a car with an anti-Virginia Beach Police Department message on its side Monday afternoon, Virginia Beach police told News 3.

The subject of the barricade situation is seeking active mental health treatment, police say.

Watch previous coverage: Person barricaded in car with anti-VBPD message painted on side taken into custody after tear gas deployed

Person barricaded in car with anti-VBPD message painted on side taken into custody after tear gas deployed

This incident took place at the Strawbridge Marketplace. Police told News 3 Virginia Beach reporter John Hood that the subject was having a mental health crisis, and had a gun. The shopping center, which is in the Red Mill area, was evacuated for a few hours while police dealt with the situation.

The subject's car was a red SUV with the words "VBPD = Terrorists" painted on the side in bright yellow.

Tear gas was deployed amid the police response to the barricade situation. The subject was then taken into custody on Monday.

No one was hurt in the incident, which police said ended peacefully.

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