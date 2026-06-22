Person barricaded in car with anti-VBPD message painted on side taken into custody after tear gas deployed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The subject who barricaded themselves in a car with an anti-Virginia Beach Police Department message on its side at the Strawbridge Marketplace in Virginia Beach Monday afternoon has been taken into custody after tear gas was deployed in the vehicle.

Police tell News 3 Virginia Beach reporter John Hood that the subject was having a mental health crisis, and had a gun. The shopping center, which is in the Red Mill area, was evacuated for a few hours while police dealt with the subject.

Tear gas gets subject having mental health crisis out of car

The subject's car is a red SUV with the words "VBPD = Terrorists" painted on the side in bright yellow.

No one was hurt in the incident, which police said ended peacefully. There was also a dog at the scene, but police have not specified whether the dog belonged to the subject.

There also appears to be a heart painted on the side and a rooftop cargo carrier on the top.

The Strawbridge Marketplace includes a Regal theater, restaurants, an animal care center, and other businesses.

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