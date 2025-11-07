Point Break Festival returning to VB Oceanfront; presale tickets available now

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Point Break Festival is returning to the Oceanfront next summer for the third consecutive year.

The reggae festival will take place on June 20 and June 21. While a lineup isn't available yet, presale tickets can be purchased here.

Organizers say presale options include general admission , VIP, and new High Tide Club tickets, along with hotel packages and locker rentals.

It's unclear when we'll know who's performing. However, the lineup for the most recent Point Break Festival, which took place this past June, dropped in January.

Headliners for the first Point Break Festival in 2024 were Sublime and Rebelution, with Slightly Stoopid and Stick Figure headlining 2025's festival.