Princess Anne High student charged in Pembroke Fresh Market stabbing

John Hood
Posted at 2:00 PM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 14:00:43-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — We're learning more details about a stabbing back in October that took place at the Fresh Market grocery store at Pembroke Mall involving a teen.

According to court documents, the 21-year-old victim told police there had been a confrontation outside the store with multiple males. The males produced knives and one of them chased other people into the Fresh Market, the documents say.

The victim followed that person into the store and started to fight with them to try and knock the knife away, according to the documents. That's when other suspects approached the victim from behind and stabbed him multiple times, the documents state.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and a 15-year-old who attends Princess Anne High School was later charged for the stabbing, according to the documents.

We reached out to the teen's parents for a comment but are still waiting to hear back.

