Watch Now
News

Actions

Juvenile arrested, man in critical condition after stabbing at Fresh Market in Virginia Beach: Police

Virginia Beach Police.png
News 3
Virginia Beach Police.png
Posted at 12:24 PM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 12:48:07-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A juvenile male has been arrested after a man was stabbed in the Fresh Market at Pembroke Mall, police said Monday.

On Sunday, Oct. 22 at 7:19 p.m., officers responded to an altercation that led to a stabbing inside the Pembroke Mall Fresh Market.

When officers arrived, they located a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

'I’m still shocked:' Neighbors try to understand after Hampton 8-year-old climbs out car window, dies

Hampton

Sister arrested in death of 8-year-old boy who fell off of car in Hampton

Madeline Miller
10:59 AM, Oct 23, 2023

Sister arrested in death of 8-year-old boy who fell off of car in Hampton

The man was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition, according to police.

Officers arrested one male juvenile suspect, and say he was charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police are asking if anyone has additional information about the incident to call the VBPD Detective Bureau at (757) 385-4101 or Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV