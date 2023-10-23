Juvenile arrested, man in critical condition after stabbing at Fresh Market in Virginia Beach: Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A juvenile male has been arrested after a man was stabbed in the Fresh Market at Pembroke Mall, police said Monday.

On Sunday, Oct. 22 at 7:19 p.m., officers responded to an altercation that led to a stabbing inside the Pembroke Mall Fresh Market.

When officers arrived, they located a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The man was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition, according to police.

Officers arrested one male juvenile suspect, and say he was charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police are asking if anyone has additional information about the incident to call the VBPD Detective Bureau at (757) 385-4101 or Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

