Virginia Beach police increase patrols following violent weekend at Pembroke Square

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are increasing patrols around Pembroke Square following two violent incidents over the weekend.

On Friday, police said they were called out to the Kohl's on Virginia Beach Blvd. after a man, identified as 24-year-old Tyler Davis, was shoplifting from the store.

When police attempted to stop Davis while in a police cruiser, Davis allegedly fired a gun hitting the car.

The officer was not injured and police were able to arrest Davis.

Just two days later at the Fresh Market behind the Kohl's, a juvenile was arrested after allegedly stabbing a 21-year-old man.

The two individuals have not been identified but police said the incident stemmed from an altercation.

Some shoppers like Richard Cooper Jr. said despite the violence, he wasn't going to let it impact his day-to-day.

"I would not mark that as any kind of a character that defines this beautiful city and what I think is a pretty safe place from what I've seen most of my life," Cooper Jr. said.

Other shoppers said it's concerning to hear this took place near their neighborhood.

"Anytime you bring a blade out that kind of scares me worse than a gun, because how far else will they go because they could just walk up behind somebody," Floyd Limming said.

The victim in the stabbing was taken to the hospital and is still in critical condition, according to police.

The juvenile is being charged with malicious wounding and Davis is facing a number of charges including attempted aggravated murder.

Davis is being held on no bond and will appear back in court on Dec. 29.