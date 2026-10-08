Salem High student injured in hit-and-run while riding bike to school

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach mother is urging drivers to slow down and pay attention after her son was injured in an apparent hit-and-run while riding his bicycle to Salem High School on Thursday morning.

Katie Ricotta said her son left their home in the Salem Woods neighborhood around 6:50 a.m. and was riding to school when he was struck by a vehicle while turning onto Boxford Road, which leads to Lynnhaven Parkway.

The driver did not stop, according to Ricotta.

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She said her son suffered cuts, bruises and was in shock after the collision. Despite his injuries, he got up and walked his bicycle the rest of the way to school.

It was not until a teacher noticed he was bleeding that school staff brought him to the front office, where he explained what happened to the school's resource officer, Ricotta said.

"I'm really scared. My son should be able to go safely to school and come home safely every day," Ricotta said. "We live in a nice neighborhood. It's safe here, we have lots of nice neighbors, and people drive too fast."

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The incident has also frustrated District 7 Virginia Beach School Board member Matt Cummings, who lives in the Salem Woods neighborhood.

"It's just disheartening to hear about a kid trying to get to school safely being hit," Cummings said.

Cummings said he frequently sees students walking to school as early as 6:40 a.m. and wants to explore ways to improve safety for students traveling to and from campus.

Virginia Beach City Council member Cash Green said he is looking into whether a crossing guard can be placed near Salem High School to help protect students.

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Ricotta said Virginia Beach police told her they are investigating the hit-and-run. Her son was unable to provide a detailed description of the vehicle, though he told investigators he believed the driver was older.

"I just hope, from the community perspective, that this story, along with incidents that have happened previously, gets our community to slow down and be attentive to our kids," Cummings said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Virginia Beach police.

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