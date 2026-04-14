Second suspect turns himself in after Oceanfront shooting; city leaders discuss new safety measures

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — City leaders met in closed session Tuesday to discuss potential solutions to gun violence at the Virginia Beach Oceanfrontfollowing a weekend shooting that injured eight people after a fight between two groups who did not know each other, according to court documents.

Police Chief Paul Neudigate announced Monday that a second suspect, Isaiah Charity of Richmond, turned himself in to authorities.

According to a criminal complaint, a witness identified Charity as one of three shooters seen on city cameras firing a gun Saturday night.

Court documents related to the first suspect, Jamya Williams, state Williams was visiting Hampton Roads for the weekend. The documents also indicate some victims were not associated with the two groups involved in the initial altercation.

John Hood

Lisa Bregant, a Virginia Beach resident, said the incident reinforces her decision to avoid visiting the Oceanfront at night during the busy season.

“I love it here. I came from California because the people are so amazing — and this is not amazing,” Bregant said. “At night we would not come down during the season for any reason.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Bobby Dyer announced City Council would enter a closed session to review additional safety options.

According to a social media post by Councilman Worth Remick, possible measures under consideration include gun-free zones, increased police presence, checkpoints and continuing the 7 p.m. curfew for minors. No decisions have been finalized.

“We’re going to find a way to get this right,” Remick said. “It’s not pretty, but folks in the public know we are going to do this together.”

John Hood

Some city leaders also emphasized the issue extends beyond the Oceanfront and reflects a broader challenge for the city in allocating police resources during busy weekend incidents.

The closed session ended just before 6 p.m.

Remick told News 3 one measure city leaders are looking at are possibly using a 9 p.m. curfew for anyone over the age o 18 for the last two weekends of April.

A hearing is expected to happen on Thursday with a vote following.