Senator Rouse Outlines Next Steps for Virginia Beach Election Reform

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach voters have approved a new election system championed by State Senator Aaron Rouse, with 54% supporting the 10-1 model in Tuesday's closely-watched referendum.

The approved system means residents will vote for one city council member who represents their specific neighborhood, plus the mayor. The measure now heads to the state legislature in Richmond for final approval.

"It's a great night for Virginia," said Rouse, who supported the winning proposal. "Finally you get a governor to sign our charter change which aligns Virginia Beach city charter to what the federal court already says. 10-1 is our election system."

The 46% who voted against 10-1 were supporting the alternative 7-3-1 model, which would have allowed voters to choose a neighborhood council member plus three additional at-large council members and a mayor. Rouse argued that system would have disenfranchised minority voters.

The referendum battle brought together supporters across party lines, according to Rouse.

"Republicans, Democrats, Independents, and even some Tea Party folks, we all came together to make sure that people are heard," Rouse said. "This is a representative democracy, and Virginia Beach belongs to the people."

Community leaders plan to hold a news conference Thursday morning in Virginia Beach to discuss next steps for implementing the new election system.