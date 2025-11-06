State and local leaders react to Virginia Beach 10-1 council vote

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach voters have decided to maintain the city's 10-1 council representation system, with nearly 10,000 more residents supporting the current structure by a margin of 53% to 47%.

State and local leaders gathered outside Virginia Beach City Hall on Thursday to discuss next steps following Tuesday's referendum results.

"To put people first, not politics — this referendum reflects that spirit, and it's about restoring trust," Sen. Aaron Rouse said.

Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler moved quickly after the results were announced, already preparing legislation for the upcoming General Assembly session.

"I've already submitted a bill to the General Assembly to formally amend the city charter, and it will be carried in both chambers," Convirs-Fowler said.

She expects the bill to pass when lawmakers convene in January. The formal charter amendment would solidify the voter-approved 10-1 system in state law.

City Councilwoman Jennifer Rouse from District 10 said local leaders will also address the referendum results at an upcoming council meeting later this month.

"The people have said they want 10-1, and I anticipate my colleagues will support me in this effort," Rouse said.

The councilwoman indicated the November council vote will be largely symbolic, designed to demonstrate unity among local officials in supporting the voters' decision.

Not all groups accepted the results without comment. Every Vote Counts, an organization that opposed the 10-1 system, issued a statement Wednesday maintaining their support for the alternative 7-3-1 system.

"We maintain our support for the 7-3-1 system adding it was the best choice for our city and citizens," the group stated.

The referendum outcome preserves Virginia Beach's current council structure, which includes 10 district representatives and one at-large member, rather than switching to a system with seven district seats, three at-large positions, and one mayor.