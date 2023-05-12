Watch Now
NewsIn The CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Supply chain, insurance key factors in rebuilding after VB EF-3 tornado: Experts

Virginia Beach tornado
WTKR staff
Virginia Beach tornado damage
Virginia Beach tornado
Virginia Beach tornado
Posted at 5:58 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 18:04:16-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For those building or rebuilding following the EF-3 tornado in Virginia Beach, material delays are a common concern.

TorndaoDrone2.png

News

WATCH: New drone video shows destruction from EF-3 tornado in Great Neck area

Jay Greene
4:03 PM, May 01, 2023

Although economists report the supply chain is largely back to "normal" after the pandemic, homeowners hope materials arrive quickly.

It takes a lot of work and expense to repair the homes.

"Damage is extensive. It has to be demolished," said Edwin Gonzolez, a homeowner.

Homes once full of life now sit empty. Gonzolez and his wife drove by to check on theirs.

More than 16 mil in damages, possible more from tornado destruction

Virginia Beach

First responders predict more than 16 million dollars in damage from tornado

Danielle Saitta
8:33 PM, May 05, 2023

"It's unfortunate, but God is good," said Gonzolez.

He says they lived in the home for five years and just completed a remodel before the disaster struck. Then it was a question of what to do next.

"We were thinking of moving," said Gonzolez.

His home and others will take months, if not years, of repairs.

Crews are working to make sure families can move back in, but the timing comes down to labor, materials and insurance.

A look at Virginia Beach homes day after EF-3 tornado struck Great Neck community

News

VB EF-3 tornado spans over 4.5 miles in 5 minutes, damaging about 115 homes

Madeline Miller
7:32 AM, May 01, 2023

"Every house will be put back together. A lot of these houses that you don't see construction on right now might be waiting for insurance," said Rodney Cole, of BSB Construction.

Construction workers say most supplies for the repairs are in stock, but they could still be pricey.

"Normal prices of lumber three years ago were great. Two years ago, a year ago [they were] three times as much. Now, slightly coming down, but still expensive," Cole said.

"Things are getting more expensive. The cost of building will be higher," said Gonzolez.

The Gonzolez family said they couldn't leave Great Neck.

"The response of this community for this particular tragedy was incredible. It was something unexpected and you can't leave this place," he said. So, we are going to take this [the house] down, put it down with all the pain in our heart, but we are going to rebuild. It's well worth it."

More than a hundred homes in Great Neck were damaged, and some were condemned.

Homeowners said the other challenge is finding a place to rent.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV