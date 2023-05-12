Supply chain, insurance key factors in rebuilding after VB EF-3 tornado: Experts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For those building or rebuilding following the EF-3 tornado in Virginia Beach, material delays are a common concern.

Although economists report the supply chain is largely back to "normal" after the pandemic, homeowners hope materials arrive quickly.

It takes a lot of work and expense to repair the homes.

"Damage is extensive. It has to be demolished," said Edwin Gonzolez, a homeowner.

Homes once full of life now sit empty. Gonzolez and his wife drove by to check on theirs.

"It's unfortunate, but God is good," said Gonzolez.

He says they lived in the home for five years and just completed a remodel before the disaster struck. Then it was a question of what to do next.

"We were thinking of moving," said Gonzolez.

His home and others will take months, if not years, of repairs.

Crews are working to make sure families can move back in, but the timing comes down to labor, materials and insurance.

"Every house will be put back together. A lot of these houses that you don't see construction on right now might be waiting for insurance," said Rodney Cole, of BSB Construction.

Construction workers say most supplies for the repairs are in stock, but they could still be pricey.

"Normal prices of lumber three years ago were great. Two years ago, a year ago [they were] three times as much. Now, slightly coming down, but still expensive," Cole said.

"Things are getting more expensive. The cost of building will be higher," said Gonzolez.

The Gonzolez family said they couldn't leave Great Neck.

"The response of this community for this particular tragedy was incredible. It was something unexpected and you can't leave this place," he said. So, we are going to take this [the house] down, put it down with all the pain in our heart, but we are going to rebuild. It's well worth it."

More than a hundred homes in Great Neck were damaged, and some were condemned.

Homeowners said the other challenge is finding a place to rent.