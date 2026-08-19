Three indicted amid animal fighting investigation in Virginia Beach, prosecutors say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three people have been indicted in connection with an animal cruelty and animal fighting investigation, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

The three charged in this investigation are: 53-year-old Ruben Leon, 63-year-old David Alonso Gil and 28-year-old Miguel Angel Garcia Torres. The three face five counts of possession of animal for fighting and five counts of animal cruelty.

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says the date of offense for the three people charged is Aug. 22, 2025.

Watch previous coverage: Virginia Beach police seize 213 birds in suspected cockfighting ring

Virginia Beach police seize 213 birds in suspected cockfighting ring

Last year, Virginia Beach police told News 3 they seized over 200 birds from a suspected cockfighting ring on Aug. 22, 2025. In total, 213 birds were surrendered by the homeowner, which included 36 adult roosters. The rest of the birds included hens and young roosters.

The seizure came after complaints were made about aggressive dogs loose on the property. VBPD surveillance showed that there were also a large number of birds kept there.

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