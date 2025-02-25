Trader Joe's applies for ABC license at address of former Town Center Bed Bath & Beyond

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Trader Joe's has applied for an Alcohol Beverage Control license at the address of the former Bed Bath & Beyond location at Virginia Beach Town Center, according to an application reviewed by WTKR News 3.

Trader Joe's applied for the ABC license at 220 Constitution Drive in Virginia Beach. And while it's not a formal confirmation, it does serve as an indicator of what might be on the way.

Back in January, Armada Hoffler, the Virginia Beach property investment company that manages Town Center, finalized the two retail leases for the vacant property, according to a press release.

“These new retail leases highlight the successful reimagining of this former big-box space and our ability to attract desirable retail tenants due to the highly trafficked area and proximity to Town Center of Virginia Beach,” said Shawn Tibbetts, chief executive officer and president of Armada Hoffler.

The grocery store would lease 14,000 square feet from the property, while the sporting goods store will occupy 19,000 square feet. A permit record filed in Dec. 2024 indicated the sporting goods store could be a Golf Galaxy.

News 3 will continue to follow up on this story as more information is made public.